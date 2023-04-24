Palestinians: Israeli troops kill man in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces operating in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian man. The ministry says the man was shot and killed on Monday in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in central West Bank. The Israeli military said it was operating in the area when two suspects were spotted fleeing. Soldiers opened fire and struck at least one of the suspects. Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has spiked over the last year, after a bout of Palestinian attacks prompted Israel to launch near-nightly arrest raids into West Bank cities, villages and towns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.