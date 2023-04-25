Haley sees federal role on abortion but calls for consensus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she sees a federal role in the debate over abortion rights but stopped short of endorsing a national ban on the procedure. Haley’s speech at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America headquarters Tuesday came just days after the group blasted former President Donald Trump over his contention that abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states, not the federal government. The group has said it would not support any White House candidate who did not at a minimum support a 15-week federal abortion ban. All of the candidates running in the Republican presidential primary or moving toward a bid have supported state bans, but most, like Haley, have been more cautious about staking a position on a nationwide ban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.