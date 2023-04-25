Skip to Content
Mass killing of civilians by security forces in Burkina Faso

By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says at least 150 civilians may have been killed and many others injured in violence in northern Burkina Faso. Last Thursday, people in the town of Karma, in Yatenga province, awoke to a large group of armed men in military fatigues, driving motorcycles and armored pickup trucks and started indiscriminately killing people. According to a statement from residents Tuesday, Burkina Faso’s security forces perpetrated atrocities, killing the wounded and women with babies on their backs. The U.N. is now calling for an investigation.

Associated Press

