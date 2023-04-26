US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care. According to the federal government, the statute should be blocked because it discriminates against people because of their transgender status. Nationally, Republican lawmakers have proposed hundreds of laws aimed at transgender people. To date, at least 14 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department’s lawsuit is the second complaint challenging the new Tennessee law.

