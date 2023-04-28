Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker’s settlement

More than a year after the maker of OxyContin reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids, the money isn’t flowing yet. That’s because a federal court is still considering whether it’s lawful to give members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma protection from civil lawsuits in exchange for their contribution to the settlement: the company itself and up to $6 billion in cash. A federal appeals court heard arguments on the matter a year ago, but has not issued a ruling. Lawyers on multiple sides of the case have asked the court to issue an opinion — or at least a timeline.

