Attackers kill Pakistani Sikh in drive-by shooting in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a Sikh was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. The man was identified as Sardar Singh and the police said he was shot on Saturday by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lahore’s residential neighborhood of Nawab Town. Police said Singh was on a morning walk accompanied by his bodyguard when the attack happened. The bodyguard was wounded. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Religious minorities often face violence in Muslim-majority Pakistan, even though the country’s Constitution guarantees them equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith.

