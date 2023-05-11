Justices back Calif. law requiring more space for pigs; producers predict pricier pork chops, bacon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has backed a California animal cruelty law that requires more space for breeding pigs. The pork industry says that’ll mean higher costs nationwide for pork chops and bacon. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in an opinion for the court that “while the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list.” The pork industry has said the law will force expensive, industry-wide changes even though a majority of the farms where pigs are raised are not in the nation’s most populous state. But the Supreme Court agreed that lower courts had correctly dismissed the challenge to the law.

