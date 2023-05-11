Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change

Migrants are massing along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants fear that once the restrictions are lifted it could be harder for them to remain on U.S. soil. María José Durán, a 24-year-old student from Venezuela, was on the verge of tears as she sat on a riverbank in Matamoros, Mexico. She motioned toward the opposite shore where at least a dozen Texas troopers with rifles stood behind concertina wire. Later, Durán could be seen walking along the levee with other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande.

