Campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park to close over flood threat as snowpack melts

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday because of a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack. Park officials said Sunday that the Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and the Housekeeping Camp will be shut over fears that waterways could overspill their banks. An update on the closures will be provided Monday evening. Spring weather is quickly melting huge amounts of snow that accumulated in the mountains from a series of epic winter storms.

