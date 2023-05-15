Vatican’s Caritas Internationalis gets new leadership team after papal firings

ROME (AP) — A former Jesuit novice with a background in non-profit organizations has been elected secretary-general of the Vatican’s preeminent charity, Caritas Internationalis. Alistair Dutton is currently chief executive of the Scottish chapter of Caritas. He previously served as humanitarian director for the confederation of 162 national chapters that is one of the most visible aid groups around the world. Caritas’ representatives elected Dutton as secretary-general during a general assembly in Rome on Monday. The election was closely watched following Francis’ extraordinary decision in November to fire the Caritas leadership after an outside investigation found “real deficiencies” in management that had affected staff morale at the Caritas secretariat in Rome.

