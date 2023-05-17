Parents hope to keep Tennessee school shooter’s ‘dangerous and harmful’ writings secret

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee parents whose children attend The Covenant School, scene of deadly shooting in March, are trying to keep the shooter’s writings from being released to the public. The parents are seeking to intervene in three lawsuits filed by conservative groups that are trying to force the police to release the writings to the public. The Covenant parents filed their motion to intervene on Wednesday. It says that “no good that can come from the release” and calls the writings “dangerous and harmful.” Their motion comes just days after more than 60 Tennessee House Republicans called for the writings to be released.

