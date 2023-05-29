Thousands evacuate from Nova Scotia wildfires
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Wildfires in Canada’s Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia have caused thousands to evacuate. The Halifax Regional Municipality says preliminary estimates indicate approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged, based on initial visual inspections by first responders. Halifax deputy fire Chief David Meldrum says an estimated 14,000 people were told to flee their homes, most of which are about a 30-minute drive northwest of downtown Halifax.