Family: Sisters among 4 missing boaters after vessel found partially submerged in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two vacationing couples — including sisters — and a fishing boat captain were on a charter boat found partially submerged amid rough seas off southeast Alaska over the weekend. The Coast Guard says an aluminum charter vessel was overdue Sunday evening and last seen earlier that day near Sitka, a community about 90 miles southwest of Juneau. Crews later found the boat off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka. One person was found unresponsive in the water and later declared dead. Four others remain missing, including the sisters and the boat captain.

By BECKY BOHRER and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

