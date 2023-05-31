Gaza Strip’s Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy

KHUZAA, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip call it “watermelon salad.” But this delicacy popular in the area at this time of year is far from the sweet, refreshing taste the name evokes. “Lasima,” “Ajar,” or “Qursa” are different names for the hot, savory meal that takes hours to prepare. There’s watermelon inside, but one can hardly taste it. It is made with melons that are picked when they are small and not yet ripe. They are roasted on a fire and peeled, and the soft flesh is mixed with roasted eggplants and thinly sliced tomatoes, lemon, garlic, onion and olive oil. Then it is eaten with a special dough baked in the ashes of the fire.

