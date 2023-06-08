Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher gets life in prison for raping students

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland has been sentenced to life in prison for raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Terence Greene was convicted late last month by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury that also found him guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault. The 57-year-old Greene was an acclaimed teacher who helped launch the careers of many young dancers, including some who performed on Broadway. His attorney said Greene still assumes his innocence but is “looking forward to an appeal.” Prosecutors say Greene began sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the late 1990s, soon after he was hired by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The eight victims were ages 14 to 17 when the abuse began.

