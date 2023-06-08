India not planning to invite Ukraine to G20 summit in September

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is not planning to invite Ukraine to the G20 summit of industrialized and developing nations in September. Its external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, says Ukrainian participation in the summit is not something that India has reviewed or discussed with others. Ukraine is not a G20 member, while Russia with whom it is fighting a war is part of the grouping. The Ukraine war and the disruption in global food and fuel supplies are expected to be high on the agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi. Indonesia invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in last year’s G20 summit in Bali.

