San Francisco police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in Mission District mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Multiple victims have been struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, but authorities say there were no fatalities. A tweet by the San Francisco Police Department says there are nine shooting victims but they all are expected to survive their injuries. Police say there is no ongoing public threat and the shooting appears to be “targeted and isolated.” The city’s Department of Emergency Management issued an earlier tweet asking people to avoid the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue. KPIX-TV reports police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. The station reports the victims were transported to a hospital but their conditions were not immediately known.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.