Nigeria anti-graft boss in custody after being suspended by president

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has suspended the head of the West African nation’s anti-graft agency for alleged abuse of office. Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended indefinitely as chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following the “weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement. Moments after he was suspended, Bawa was taken into custody by the country’s secret police in the capital of Abuja. The move was related to the investigations into his activities, according to Peter Afunanya, spokesman for Nigeria’s Department of State Services.

