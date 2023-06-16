Police charge suspect with 3 counts of murder in rampage that rocked English city of Nottingham

LONDON (AP) — Police have charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of murder in the knife and van attack that killed two university athletes and a school caretaker earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham. The suspect, Valdo Calocane, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a stolen van at pedestrians during the rampage that began before dawn on Tuesday. Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death on a street near their student housing. Ian Coates, 65, was killed more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) away as he headed to work at a local school.

