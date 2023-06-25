Russia says China backs its efforts to stabilize the country after mercenary rebellion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russia says China threw its support behind President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to stabilize the country after an aborted rebellion against the Kremlin by an army of mercenaries. The Russian Foreign Ministry said China declared support for the leadership in Moscow during a previously unannounced trip to Beijing on Sunday by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern.” It’s unclear whether Rudenko’s visit to China was in response to the short-lived rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of private mercenary army Wagner Group.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.