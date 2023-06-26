Prosecutors files charges in shooting that killed 3 and wounded 6 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a shooting that killed three people and wounded six more. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Monday that Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Police said in a probable cause statement that a second person fired shots at the scene. The shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a crowded parking lot near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours gatherings. The six people who were wounded were taken to hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. Greene was taken into custody at a hospital, where he had driven himself after being shot in the hand.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.