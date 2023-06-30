Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of the underwater robot that located the missing submersible Titan quickly learned that it was up to them to find the vessel after other deep-sea experts had tried unsuccessfully. Pelagic Research Services’ remotely operated vehicle Odysseus found debris from the submersible on the ocean floor more than 12,000 feet underwater. A ship carrying mangled chunks of the Titan arrived at a Canadian port on Wednesday. Pelagic Research has locations outside Buffalo, New York, and in Massachusetts. It has played a key role in the investigation into why the submersible imploded on its way to view wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five onboard. At a news conference Friday, Pelagic’s CEO described the search as difficult and emotional.