US group decries as ‘troubling’ pope’s pick to head Vatican office handling sex abuse allegations
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — A U.S.-based group that keeps track of how the Catholic hierarchy deals with allegations of sexual abuse by clergy says Pope Francis made a “troubling” choice in appointing an Argentine prelate to a powerful Vatican office. On Saturday, the Vatican announced that the pontiff had picked Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernández, who is archbishop of La Plata, in the pope’s homeland, to head the Holy See’s watchdog office of doctrinal orthodoxy. That office’s mandate also includes handling of sex abuse allegations lodged against clergy. BishopAccountability.org, which is based in Massachusetts, said the prelate in 2019 refused to believe victims accusing a priest in his archdiocese of sex abuse.