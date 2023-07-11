Landmark First Bank building in Philadelphia to be renovated and will become a museum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The landmark First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, subject of a fierce debate in the early years of the American republic, will be getting a $22.2 million renovation as part of a planned transformation into a museum. The 1790s-era neoclassical building in the Old City neighborhood has been closed to the public for decades, but it’s neoclassical facade and giant columns have made it a popular site for photos. After years of calls for its restoration, the building is to open in its new role in time for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

