Meta faces $100K daily fine from Norway regulator over privacy concerns in user advertising

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta will face a hefty fine over advertising practices that violate user privacy, Norway’s data protection authority said Monday, unless the Facebook and Instagram owner takes action to comply with the law. Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says that behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collection information like their physical locations, among other data — without consent is illegal. Because of this, Datatilsynet imposing a “temporary ban” of such practices on Facebook and Instagram. During the ban, which starts August 4, Meta risks a fine of up to one million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) each day. Meta said that the company will review Datatilsynet’s decision — and added that there is “no immediate impact” to its services.

