China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support amid Ukraine conflict

China says it’s navy ships are preparing for joint exercises with Russia’s sea forces in a sign of Beijing’s continuing support for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The move announced Wednesday comes despite the growing economic and humanitarian repercussions of the bloody 16-month air, sea and ground attack. China claims to be neutral in the conflict, but has accused the U.S. and its allies of provoking Russia. Beijing has maintained robust economic, diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow, while saying it won’t supply arms to either side in the conflict. The exercise involves more than 10 ships and 30-plus aircraft, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency. China has reliably backed Russia in opposing U.S. condemnation in international forums.

