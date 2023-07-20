Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration has been convicted of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, Federico Guillermo Klein, and a co-defendant, Steven Cappuccio, of assault charges and other felony offenses stemming from the siege. Prosecutors say Klein and Cappuccio joined the battle in a tunnel where rioters engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police guarding a Capitol building entrance.