3 injured when small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Massachusetts

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Massachusetts. A spokesperon for Stow police says officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. Sunday found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes in the town of Stow. One of the plane’s three occupants had self-extricated from the plane, but the other two needed help from first responders. All three were taken to nearby Minute Man Air Field and were then flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

