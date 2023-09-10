Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes decides against run for NY congressional seat

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes has decided not to run for Congress, in a race for a Long Island seat where several other Democrats are also vying to unseat the Republican currently in office. Hughes, an ice skater who took the top spot in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, announced her decision Friday about New York’s 4th Congressional District in a social media post. Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito is the incumbent. A website for her campaign was not accepting donations. An email was sent seeking comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.