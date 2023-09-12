Higher gas prices likely pushed up inflation in August, though other costs probably slowed
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharp increase in gas prices likely pushed inflation higher in August compared with a year ago, yet a measure excluding energy and food costs is expected to fall for the fifth straight month, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are still bringing down prices for many goods and services. The consumer price index is projected to have increased 3.6% last month from a year earlier, according to economists’ forecasts compiled by data provider FactSet. The increase would be up from 3.2% in July, though still far below the peak of 9.1% in June 2022.