In closed forum, tech titans to give senators advice on artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for several months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: Passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that both encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and also mitigates its biggest risks. On Wednesday, he is convening a meeting of some of the country’s most prominent technology executives to ask them how Congress should do it. The closed-door forum on Capitol Hill will include some of the industry’s biggest names: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla, as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. All 100 senators are invited, but the public is not.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATT O’BRIEN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.