In closed forum, tech titans to give senators advice on artificial intelligence
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATT O’BRIEN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for several months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: Passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that both encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and also mitigates its biggest risks. On Wednesday, he is convening a meeting of some of the country’s most prominent technology executives to ask them how Congress should do it. The closed-door forum on Capitol Hill will include some of the industry’s biggest names: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla, as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. All 100 senators are invited, but the public is not.