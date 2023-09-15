Climate change could bring more storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Climate scientists say that storms like Hurricane Lee could become more common in the future as the Gulf of Maine and other bodies of water rapidly warm. These monster storms are still a rarity in the region but studies have found that climate change could mean hurricanes expand their reach more often into mid-latitude regions which includes New York, Boston and even Beijing. A big factor in this, experts said, is that the temperature differences between the equator and the poles will start to decrease, which in the summer could alter the jet stream and create an opening for these storms to reach mid-latitudes.