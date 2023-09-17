Australia tells dating apps to improve safety standards to protect users from sexual violence

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government is telling the online dating industry to improve safety standards or be forced to make changes through legislation. The order is in response to research published last year that said three-in-four Australian users of dating apps or websites have experienced some form of sexual violence through the platforms. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Monday that popular dating companies such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge have until the middle of next year to develop a voluntary code of conduct that addresses safety concerns. Rowland says the government is concerned about the rates of sexual harassment, abusive and threatening language, unsolicited sexual images and violence facilitated by the platforms.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.