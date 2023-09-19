At UN, Biden looks to send message to world leaders – and voters – about leadership under his watch
By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the U.N. General Assembly to make the case to world leaders — and the 2024 U.S. electorate — that he’s reestablished U.S. leadership on the world stage. White House officials say Biden will use his Tuesday address to make a robust case for leaders to continue to back Ukraine’s effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight. In a pair of fundraisers on Monday night, Biden underscored to supporters that he stood up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and questioned whether former President Donald Trump would have even attempted to help Ukraine stop the Russian land grab if he were in power.