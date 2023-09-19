Making a mark: London’s historic blue plaques seek more diversity as 1,000th marker is unveiled
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — English Heritage is preparing to unveil its 1,000th blue plaque, the famous discs that dot the walls of buildings throughout London to mark the places where scientists, artists, politicians and activists have made history. The charity is working to broaden the program to include more women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and community groups so that it better reflects the diversity of the capital. The blue plaque program began in 1866, commemorating notable people and their accomplishments by highlighting the places where they lived and worked. But English Heritage is concerned that past honorees were overwhelmingly white and male. Just 15% of the plaques honor women and less than 5% celebrate people from Black and Asian backgrounds.