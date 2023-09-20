John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement

NEW YORK (AP) — John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale.” Their suit was filed Tuesday in New York and is the latest in a wave of legal action by writers concerned that AI programs are using their copyrighted works without permission. The suit was organized by the Authors Guild, and also includes David Baldacci, Sylvia Day, Jonathan Franzen and Elin Hilderbrand among others. A handful of similar suits were recently filed in California. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

