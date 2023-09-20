Sikh separatism long strained Canada-India ties. Now it’s sunk them to their lowest point in years
By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Canada-India relations have sunk to their lowest point in years as the two countries swap allegations after the killing of a Sikh activist, but experts said it remains to be seen if it will create a lasting rift between the two U.S. allies. New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on the relationship, but the two have maintained strong defense and trade ties, and share strategic interests over China’s global ambitions.