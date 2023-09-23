California governor vetoes bill requiring custody courts to weigh affirmation of gender identity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required judges to consider whether a parent affirms their child’s gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions. Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Democrat who introduced the bill, said she was disappointed by the governor’s veto. In announcing his veto Friday night, Newsom said existing laws already require courts to consider health, safety and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in custody cases — including the parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity.

