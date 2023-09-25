PBS’ free original programming lane may close soon, with Ken Burns and Elon Musk projects coming

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a broadcast television network offering plenty of original programming this fall, although it often flies under the radar. PBS hopes that the Hollywood writers and actors strike, which may end soon, will give viewers more time to sample its own fresh programming. A tentative deal reached late Sunday by writers, with the hope that actors will follow soon, could end the strike. But it’s still likely to be sometime this winter that the commercial networks have more than sports and reality shows. On PBS’ docket this fall is a series on the American buffalo by Ken Burns and “Frontline” investigations into Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

