The chairman of Hong Kong’s leading journalist group found guilty of obstructing a police officer

HONG KONG (AP) — The chairman of Hong Kong’s leading journalist group has been found guilty of obstructing a police officer in a case that sparked concerns about the city’s declining press freedom. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was arrested last September while he was on his way to a reporting assignment. He was accused of refusing to show the plainclothes officer his identity card upon request. His case fuelled concerns about the erosion of media freedom in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law to crush dissent following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019. He will be sentenced later Monday and could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

