Brazil’s President Lula set to undergo hip replacement surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to undergo hip replacement surgery Friday. It’s likely to put a temporary halt to his frequent international trips but otherwise not disrupt his activities. The presidential press office says the 77-year-old leader should spend a few days in the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in the capita before heading back to the presidential palace early next week. In spite of his age, Lula has had a busy first few months in office. He was sworn in on Jan. 1, and has since traveled to 21 countries, including the United States, China, France, India, Argentina and Angola.

