Maldivians vote in a runoff presidential election that will decide whether India or China holds sway

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldivians are voting in the runoff presidential election that has turned into a virtual referendum on which regional power, India or China, will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. Neither main opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz nor incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih secured more than 50% in the first round of voting earlier in September. That triggered the runoff election taking place Saturday, with the result expected Sunday. Muiz’s party, the People’s National Congress, is viewed as heavily pro-China. Muiz has accused Solih of allowing India an unchecked presence in the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.