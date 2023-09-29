On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it’s almost too late

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is on the brink of a federal government shutdown. Hard-right Republicans in Congress have rejected a longshot effort to keep offices open and now the Senate will be at work in a rare Saturday session to try to approve temporary funds. But it may be too late. Come midnight Saturday with no deal in place, federal workers will face furloughs, more than 2 million active duty and reserve military troops will work without pay and programs and services that Americans rely on will begin to face shutdown disruptions. Even if the Senate can wrap up its work it won’t prevent an almost certain shutdown amid the chaos in the House.

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

