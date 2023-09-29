Video provides first clear views of WWII aircraft carriers lost in the pivotal Battle of Midway
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
Footage from deep in the Pacific Ocean has given the first detailed look at three World War II aircraft carriers that sank in the pivotal Battle of Midway. The video could help solve mysteries about the days-long barrage in 1942 that marked a shift in control of the Pacific theater from Japanese to U.S. forces. Remote submersibles operating 3 miles below the surface conducted extensive archeological surveys in September of the U.S.S. Yorktown, as well as the Akagi and Kaga, two of the four Japanese aircraft carriers destroyed. The imagery is expected to provide insight into conflicting reports about what happened in the battle.