A European body condemns Turkey’s sentencing of an activist for links to 2013 protests

ISTANBUL (AP) — A European governmental body has condemned the decision by Turkey’s Supreme Court to confirm the aggravated life sentence for activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala. Kavala is the founder of a nonprofit organization that focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last year after a court found him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government by financing mass protests in 2013 known as the Gezi Park protests. The 65-year-old Kavala has been jailed in a prison on Istanbul’s outskirts since he was detained in 2017. Researchers for a Council of Europe rights body said Saturday that “we wish to express our deep consternation” at the Supreme Court’s decision.

