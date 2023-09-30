The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended

The police chief who led a highly criticized raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended. Marion Mayor Dave Mayfield on Saturday confirmed to The Associated Press that he suspended Chief Gideon Cody this week. The mayor declined to discuss his decision further. The chief’s suspension is a reversal of the mayor’s earlier stance. Mayfield previously said he would wait for results from a state police investigation before taking action. Police seized computers and cellphones during searches of the Marion County Record’s office and the home of its publisher last month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.