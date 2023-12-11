Man filmed wielding folding chair in riverfront brawl pleads guilty to misdemeanor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black man filmed swinging a folding chair during an Alabama riverfront brawl has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. The guilty plea Monday resolved the last of the charges brought in connection with the brawl this summer. The man was ordered to perform community service and given a suspended sentence. He will not serve any jail time unless he violates release terms. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after bystanders filmed white boaters hitting a Black riverboat co-captain and then crew members and bystanders rushing to his defense. Four white boaters were charged in connection with the fight and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges ranging from harassment to assault.

