Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 10-year-old Black child who urinated in a parking lot is being sentenced to three months’ probation. He also has to write a two-page book report on the late NBA star Kobe Bryant. A Tate County Youth Court judge handed down the sentence after the child’s lawyer reached an agreement with a special prosecutor. The child’s attorney says the prosecution threatened to upgrade the charge from “child in need of supervision” to a more serious disorderly conduct offense if the child took the case to trial. The Senatobia Police chief says the officers who took part in the boy’s arrest violated policy and one of them is “no longer employed.”

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

