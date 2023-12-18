EU hits Russia’s diamond industry with new round of sanctions over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on Russia over its war against of Ukraine, targeting the lucrative diamonds industry as well as more than 140 officials and organizations. Monday’s measures will also close loopholes that Moscow has used to bypass previous measures. It’s the 12th round of sanctions that the EU has slapped on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine almost two years ago. EU headquarters says the move will “deliver a further blow to Putin’s ability to wage war by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy and making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.”

