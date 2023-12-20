Arizona man arrested for allegedly making online threats against federal agents and employees

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly making online threats against federal agents and employees. FBI officials in Phoenix say 37-year-old Michael Lee Tomasi, of Rio Verde, was taken into custody last Friday. Prosecutors say Tomasi allegedly threatened a federal judge, FBI agents and elected officials between May 2021 and last month. Authorities didn’t release the names of Tomasi’s alleged targets. Tomasi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted for threats against federal officials plus a maximum five-year prison term for each count of making threats across state lines. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

